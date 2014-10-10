Report: Australian SMEs Will Get Cheaper Access To Promoted Tweets Very Soon

Getty/ Mary Turner

Twitter is planning to open up its promoted tweets function to small and medium enterprises (SME) in Australia, Mumbrella is reporting.

Twitter Australia senior account executive Cindy Burke revealed the plans at the Festival of Content Marketing and Branded Entertainment in Sydney yesterday.

“It is happening soon,” she said. “We actually hired someone to launch that.”

Up until now, access to promoted tweets cost business a minimum of $5000.

The move follows on from the recent introduction of sponsored posts on Instagram in Australia.

