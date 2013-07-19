Report: Australian Mining Magnate Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill Mine Could Start Production By September 2015

Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

Reuters, citing unnamed sources, has reported that Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill Iron Ore mine has reached agreements over its debt arrangements and could be up and running by September 2015.

The project has been pushed back several times due to disagreements over the necessary $7 billion in debt funding.

Reuters sources has said a compromise have been reached with various overseas export credit agencies, who had been pushing for all of the loans to be fully guaranteed.

