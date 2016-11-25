REPORT: Australian Islamic State recruiter Neil Prakash is alive, 6 months after his 'death'

Neil Prakash.

Australia’s most wanted Islamic State recruiter, former Melbourne man Neil Prakash, has reportedly been arrested six months after he was supposedly killed in Iraq, according to AAP.

Prakash was believed to have been killed during a US air strike on an IS stronghold in Iraq on April 29 this year.

The Melbourne-born extremist has been previously linked to the foiled ANZAC Day terror plot where three men were arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit a terrorist act.

He was also one of the leading recruiters of foreign fighters for IS.

Prakash also appeared in an IS propaganda video message released 12 months ago which called for attacks on Australia.

Prakash was believed to have fled to Syria in 2013, where he changed his name to Abu Khaled al-Cambodi, and was put on a US kill list.

