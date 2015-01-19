Australian Golfer Robert Allenby Was Kidnapped, Robbed And Bashed In Hawaii

Australian golfer Robert Allenby was kidnapped, bashed and robbed while in Hawaii for the Sony Open golf tournament at the Waialae Country Club.

Allenby was at a wine bar in Waikiki on Friday night local time with his friend and caddie, after earlier missing the cut at the tournament, when he was attacked.

The Golf Channel reports he was taken kidnapped from the bar, bashed, robbed of his wallet, phone, cash and credit cards before being dumped in a park about 10km from where he was taken.

Semi-unconscious, and with no possessions, Allenby was reportedly found by a homeless person, then aided by a retired military man who took him back to the hotel he was staying in.

In the mid-2000s, Allenby dominated Australian golf, including a stellar 2005 in which he won the Australian Open, Masters and PGA Championship. He spends most of his time these days on the US PGA Tour.

Allenby says all he remembers of the incident was paying his bar tab about 10.30pm. The next thing he remembers is waking up in a park.

“I only know this part because a homeless woman found me and told me she saw a few guys pull up and throw me out of the car,” he told the Brisbane Times, adding that he just felt “lucky to be alive”.

Authorities are now looking a surveillance video from the bar to identify the assailants.

