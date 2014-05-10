REPORT: Australia, You Aren't As Healthy As You Think

Picture: Getty Images

For the first time in 15 years, the eating habits of Australians have been revealed — and the results aren’t great.

The Australian Health Survey, released by the ABS yesterday, found Australians are eating three kilograms of food and drink each day, and that over one-third of it was “discretionary foods”, otherwise known as junk food.

It also found we are eating 30% less fruit and vegetables than 15 years ago, with one in four adults eating no vegetables on an average day.

Professor of health policy at Curtin University Mike Daube told The Sydney Morning Herald many Australians “still don’t have a good understanding” of what amounts to healthy nutrition, and that “unless governments take the way we eat seriously then there will be dire implications.”

The statistics are even more concerning as the survey found that those consuming the most discretionary foods were 14-18 year olds.

With Australia ranked as one of the fattest nations in the developed world, with 280 Australians develop diabetes every day and cardiovascular disease killing one Australian every 12 minutes, Daube is right to call out those who are meant to be looking out for our youth.

“There is an increasing responsibility of supermarket chains to promote healthy food. The onus isn’t on teenagers – it’s with governments, parents and retail food outlets,” she said.

