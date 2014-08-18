REPORT: Australia Has Done A Deal To Supply Uranium To India

Olympic Dam uranium mine. Photo: Supplied

Australia has reportedly closed a deal to supply uranium to India.

The Labor government of Julia Gillard in 2012 reversed a ban on selling uranium to India, a country which has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The ABC says it’s learned an agreement has been reached and that Prime Minister Tony Abbott is planning to visit India early next month for a formal signing.

Australia has 30% of global uranium reserves and is the world’s third largest producer of uranium after Kazakhstan and Canada.

Nuclear power is the fourth-largest source of power in India after thermal, hydroelectric and renewable sources of electricity.

The ABC has more.

