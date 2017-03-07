REPORT: Australia could be about to get its own Department of Homeland Security

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty Images.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is reportedly examining a major restructuring of the federal government that would merge a number agencies under a US-style Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the new super-department would be based on the existing Department of Immigration and Border Protection, and would be led by Immigration Minister, Peter Dutton.

In doing so, the Attorney-General’s department would be reduced to a legal advisory office.

It is expected that the plans will go ahead if Turnbull moves to remove the Attorney-General, George Brandis, from his cabinet by mid-year.

The highly contested plan has been previously attempted by former prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott but it was both times failed because it was too difficult.

The US created Homeland security after the 9/11 attacks. It was designed to strengthen the co-operation between agencies.

Business Insider has contacted the prime minister’s office for a comment on the plans.

The SMH has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.