Mike McQueary Will Not Coach On Saturday Due To Threats

[UPDATE] Penn State now confirms that Mike McQueary will not be at this weekend’s game due to threats made against him…Due to multiple threats made against Assistant Coach Mike McQueary, the University has decided it would be in the best interest of all for Assistant Coach McQueary not to be in attendance at Saturday’s Nebraska game.



[PREVIOUS] The Penn State assistant coach that claims to have seen Jerry Sandusky raping a young boy will not coach the team this weekend after all. This is according to a report by SportsByBrooks.com.

A source “close to the Penn St. football program” told SportsByBrooks.com that Mike McQueary will not coach this weekend and that an announcement will come tonight or tomorrow.

Michael Sanserino of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is also reporting that McQueary’s future is “in doubt” after the Penn State board of trustees held a closed-door meeting this afternoon.

When asked if McQueary was still employed by the university, Penn State’s acting president told reporters to “stay tuned,” and indicated that action could be taken tonight or tomorrow.

