Leaked Document Shows Apple Will Unveil iPhone 6 On Tuesday, Sept. 9

Apple will unveil the new iPhone 6 on Tuesday September 9, 2014, according to a document obtained by the French web site Nowhere Else. We cannot confirm whether the leak is true, but Nowhere Else has a decent track record of publishing Apple launch materials ahead of Apple’s secretive schedule, according to Gizmodo.

The news is not unexpected, of course. It has been known for months that Apple is planning a launch event for the iPhone 6 in September, the time of year it normally makes big product launch announcements. It was previously reported by Re/code that Apple would hold a launch event on Sept. 9, but this is the first piece of “official” Apple material to allegedly show the date.

The date comes from a printed package box or insert, the type of which comes with new product promotions. A photo of the box was passed to Nowhere Else by the site’s “most trusted Chinese source,” the blog says.

This was the same source that leaked, accurately, the fingerprint Touch ID security device prior to the launch of the iPhone 5S, also from printed promo box material.

Gizmodo also warns that the new photo might be a fake:

Points against this being real? There are a few! The previous guide looked more complete, whereas this one appears to be some sort of draft, with no app icons to speak of. There are also several sensors that don’t show up here that you would expect. That could mean it’s fake, or that it’s simply a streamlined version.

Here’s the photo from China, per Nowhere Else. We’ve annotated the two new pieces of info below — the launch date and the confirmation that the product will be called “iPhone 6” and not some departure from Apple’s branding nomenclature, like “The New iPhone” or “iPhone Air.”

Note also that the box appears to show a 4.7 inch iPhone, not a 5.5 inch iPhone phablet. That will come as a disappointment for people hoping for a genuine competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S5 and Note 3 products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.