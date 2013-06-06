REPORT: Apple Will Release A New Version Of The MacBook Air Next Week

Apple is going to release a new version of the MacBook Air next week, Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac reports, citing sources.



The new MacBook Air will be running on Intel’s new “Haswell” chip which delivers better battery life.

Gurman also speculates the new MacBook Air computers could have high-definition front facing cameras and improved microphones for video chatting. Faster WiFi could also be a part of the refresh.

This isn’t exactly game-changing stuff, but it’s a nice update.

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, you should wait until next Monday when this stuff is expected to be announced.

