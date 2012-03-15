REPORT: Apple Will Release A 15-Inch MacBook Air In April

Photo: Dylan Love, Business Insider

Apple was reportedly working on a 15-inch MacBook Air as long ago as November 2011, and a new source backs this up.ElectricPig reports that an anonymous vendor at the UK showcase for Mac accessories, curiously named “CU Exposed,” has said that Apple will likely launch a 15-inch MacBook Air this April.



It’s a strong move that will make the MacBook Pro less appealing to the average user thanks to the slimmer profile and lower price tag.

And when was the last time you actually used a CD or DVD? If optical media is still part of your game plan, a $20-$30 external drive will have you covered in a snap.

Whatever Apple’s plans for the future, expect more streamlined and lightweight devices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.