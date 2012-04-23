REPORT: Apple Wants To Break The Thinness Barrier With The Next iPhone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for KGI Securities, has issued a report stating that Apple will introduce in-cell touch panels on its next iPhone, reports Apple Insider.This could make the new phone 0.44 millimeters thinner by embedding the touch sensor inside of the display.



While the iPhone 4S is 9.3 milimeters thick, Kuo suspects that Apple is shooting for breaking the 8 millimetre mark.

Kuo’s reports says that a new touch panel, a metal back, and a thinner battery could make the next iPhone a super-thin 7.9 milimeter device.

