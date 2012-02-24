REPORT: Apple Acquires App Search Engine Chomp

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Apple has acquired app search engine Chomp, a sign that it also wants to help you discover apps, according to MG Siegler at TechCrunch.Apple will use Chomp to totally revamp the App Store, according to the report.



Chomp refused to comment on the report.

Chomp allows users to see which apps are on sale, what the top 100 apps are, and what’s trending. The search engine can find relevant results beyond what the name of the app is.

Chomp was founded by Ben Keighran and Cathy Edwards. Ron Conway, BlueRun Ventures, and ex-Google angel investors backed the company. Kevin Rose and Ashton Kutcher were advisors.

Here’s a screenshot of the app:

Photo: Chomp

