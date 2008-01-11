Report: AOL's Randy Falco Is A Seat Hog

An angry AOL employee, or former AOL employee, (email handle: “Dulles Illusioned”) writes in to tell us that AOLers who’d been given tickets to the company’s box seats for some Washington Wizards (NBA) and Capitals (NHL) games have had them taken away. Why? Because AOL boss Randy Falco wanted them. Supposed, redacted email:

From: xxxxxx, xxxxx

Sent: Wednesday, January 09, 2008 8:15 AM

To: xxx, xxxxx

Subject: Suite Tix Hi xxxxx, Randy Falco has requested the suite for the following games, so I need to get those tickets back from you, unfortunately: Jan 18 – Wizards Feb 20 – Caps xxxx xxxxxx

Obviously we haven’t verified this ourselves, so apply appropriate scepticism about anonymous email tips here. And maybe a little more than usual: Note that the January 18th tickets that Randy supposedly wanted were for a game against the god-awful Knicks.

Update: We hear from AOL that Randy has never stepped foot in the suite and doesn’t intend to — he was trying to snag the tickets for AOL employees, and was unaware that AOL employees already had the tickets. A Three’s Company-style mixup, in other words. Still doesn’t explain why he thought someone would want to watch the Isaiah Thomas/Jim Dolan horror show, though.

