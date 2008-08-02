Report: AOL Buys Small "Social Aggregator" Socialthing (TWX)

AOL appears interested in the market for social aggregator apps that let users track what their pals are doing on multiple sites. Earlier this week they launched AIM BuddyUpdates, and today TechCrunch reports that the company has purchased Socialthing, which does primarily the same thing.



Socialthing is definitely not the most talked-about social aggregator. That distinction belongs to FriendFeed, though it doesn’t seem to have given FriendFeed many users who aren’t bloggers.

