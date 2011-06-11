REPORT: Anthony Weiner Was Messaging With An Underage Girl

Was one of the young women messaging with Anthony Weiner underage?



According to a FoxNews.com article, Delaware police spoke with the mother of a 17-year-old girl about an exchange of messages sent between her daughter and the New York Congressman.

Sources close the student said the girl followed Weiner on Twitter after seeing him speak during a school trip to Washington on April 1. Weiner, after signing on to follow the girl’s Twitter feed, direct-messaged the girl on April 13, the sources said, though it is not clear what other communication the two may have had between or after those dates.

The teenager in question told FoxNews.com, “I’m doing OK.”

