A Tesla Model S Caught Fire After Smashing Through A Concrete Wall And Into A Tree

A Tesla Model S caught fire after crashing through a concrete wall and into a tree in Mexico last week.

According to Mexican paper Progreso Hoy, the driver was speeding. He was not seriously injured, and has asked for expedited delivery of his next Model S, according to a Tesla spokesperson.

Earlier this month, a Model S in Washington State caught fire after it hit a large metal object in the street. In a blog post, CEO Elon Musk noted that was the first time a Tesla caught fire on a public road, and that the flames never entered the passenger compartment.

Progreso Hoy posted this video of the aftermath of the Mexico crash, which shows the car on fire, and an explosion at the 0:15 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the full statement from Tesla:

“We were able to contact the driver quickly and are pleased that he is safe. This was a significant accident where the car was travelling at such a high speed that it smashed through a concrete wall and then hit a large tree, yet the driver walked away from the car with no permanent injury. He is appreciative of the safety and performance of the car and has asked if we can expedite delivery of his next Model S.”

