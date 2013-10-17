Report: When Andrew Wiggins Goes Pro, He Could Receive A Bigger Sneaker Deal Than LeBron James

Bleacher Report is reporting that high school basketball phenom Andrew Wiggins

could earn up to $US180 million for a sneaker endorsement dealwhen he goes pro. Multiple shoe companies are reportedly interested in signing the high school star up to 10 years and more than $US100 million dollars.

Three sources told Bleacher Report that Adidas has become the front-runner and want to sign Wiggins for an insane amount of money. An industry source told Bleacher Report:

“From what I’m hearing, (Adidas) is really high on him. I’ve heard a range for sure, from like $US140 to $US180 million for like 10 years. That’s a big deal for a kid coming out of school because most rookie deals are probably like four years.”

Another source, close to Wiggins told BR:

“I’m hearing from people at Kansas that he’s got a $US180 million offer supposedly coming from Adidas. But I also heard that Nike is going to match anything.”

Any deal of over $US100 million dollars would surpass LeBron James’ seven-year contract with Nike that was worth up to $US93 million, which was highest rookie endorsement deal ever.

Unlike James though, Wiggins cannot become eligible for the draft until he completes at least one year in college, and he cannot sign a sneaker deal until he declares for the draft.

Wiggins is definitely a phenom, check him out here:

