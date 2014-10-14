REPORT: An Australian Has Died Fighting For The Islamic State In Syria

Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty

There are reports this afternoon that a Queensland man has been killed after travelling to Syria to fight for the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Australian today reported Afghan-born Zia AbdulHaq, 33, was killed during a fight in early October.

The man migrated to Australia in his 20s and lived in Logan, south of Brisbane.

AbdulHaq reportedly traveled to Syria in August before he was killed on October 3, The Australian reported.

The Federal Government said it is not in a position to confirm reported deaths in Syria and Iraq.

Due to the volatile security situation in the region, consular assistance is no longer available, which is also limiting the Government’s capacity to follow up on similar reports.

