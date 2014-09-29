REPORT: An Australian Has Been Murdered By The Taliban In Afghanistan

DFAT is trying to confirm the circumstances around Sayed Habib Musawi’s death. Image: ABC screenshot.

Australian-Afghan dual citizen, Sayed Habib Musawi, 56, has been reportedly tortured and murdered by the Taliban in Afghanistan, singled out because he was Australian, authorities say.

Afghan authorities said he was killed while travelling by bus to Kabul from Ghazni province last week and that they believe he was targeted because of his Australian citizenship.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is still seeking to confirm the reports with its consulate in Kabul.

The Australian Embassy in Kabul continues to seek to confirm reports an Australian-Afghan dual national has been killed in Afghanistan. The area where these events reportedly occurred is contested by the Taliban and it will be difficult to obtain definitive and official confirmation of the man’s death from the Afghanistan Government. Consular officials are providing assistance to the man’s family. We urge all Australians considering travelling to Afghanistan to consult the Australian Government’s Smartraveller website, which continues to advise that Afghanistan remains a Do Not Travel destination.

Ghazi’s deputy governor, Mohammad Ali Ahmadi told the ABC Musawi was found on the side of the road and there was evidence he had been beaten and shot.

“The bullet wounds were clearly visible on his dead body. The murderers beat and tortured him. People in the area contacted us, so we ordered the district security chief to investigate,” he told the ABC.

“Of course the reason is that he was an Afghan-Australian.

“He didn’t do anything besides that – he didn’t do anything wrong, he wasn’t a criminal, he wasn’t involved in government activities.

“The reason of his murder was very clear – that he was a dual citizen, he came from a country that Taliban think is an infidel country.

“When the Taliban arrested him, he said to them, ‘I came from Australia to see my family.’ And then the Taliban… issued an order for his murder.”

Musawi’s 23-year-old son Nemat said the family is devastated.

“It seems like it was all set up, because they just stopped the bus on the way to Ghazni and then they just went straight to my dad,” he said.

Musawi grew up in Afganistan’s south before he came to Australia by boat in 2000. He lived in western Sydney with his family who were brought out to Australia in 2005.

