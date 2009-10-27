Amtrak Loses $32 Per Passenger

This is the kind of story that helps both sides of the high speed rail debate.

Overall, Amtrak is being subsidized to the tune of $32 per passenger according to a new study.

But, that includes big time losers like the line between San Antonio and Los Angeles which is losing $462 per passenger.

Meanwhile, the Acela, a fast train running between Washington D.C., New York and Boston is actually making money.

So, if you’re in favour of high speed rail, you can point to the Acela’s success. If you think it’s a money pit you can point to overall picture.

Here’s the AP’s full report:

By KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. taxpayers spent about $32 subsidizing the cost of the typical Amtrak passenger in 2008, about four times the rail operator’s estimate, according to a private study.

Amtrak operates a nationwide rail network, serving more than 500 destinations in 46 states. 40-one of Amtrak’s 44 routes lost money in 2008, said the study by Subsidyscope, an arm of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Stephen Van Beek, president of the Eno Transportation Foundation, a think tank, said the analysis could help guide decisions on how to spend $8 billion set aside for high-speed and intercity rail in a $787 billion economic stimulus bill. Rail planners may decide that spending the funds on high-speed rail makes more sense than slower intercity rail, which the Amtrak numbers show need higher subsidies.

Subsidyscope says its review counted certain capital expenses that Amtrak doesn’t consider when calculating the financial performance of its routes, namely wear and tear on equipment, or depreciation.

Leading the list was the train travelling between San Antonio and Los Angeles — the Sunset Limited — which lost $462 per passenger. Taxpayers subsidise the losses to keep the passenger train service running.

The Northeast corridor has the highest passenger volume of any Amtrak route, greatly enhancing efficiency. The corridor’s high-speed Acela Express made a profit of about $41 per passenger. The more heavily utilized Northeast Regional lost almost $5 per passenger.

Passenger rail systems throughout the world lose money and require government subsidies to cover operating expenses.

Marcus Peacock, project director for Subsidyscope, said his group’s analysis should lead to more scrutiny for the Amtrak routes that are losing the most money.

Van Beek cautioned against holding passenger rail service to a higher standard than other forms of transportation.

“Let’s not hold rail up and say it needs to make money when highways don’t make money, transit doesn’t make money and a lot of small airports don’t make money and they all get subsidies,” Van Beek said.

The Government Accountability Office had previously said the omission of depreciation substantially understates the capital expenses associated with Amtrak’s routes.

Amtrak officials said they’re working with the Transportation Department to come up with a fair way to determine capital expenses but the method used in the report unfairly burden routes whose equipment was sold and then leased back.

Associated Press writer Joan Lowy contributed to this report.

