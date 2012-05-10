The Feature Everyone Wants May Be Coming To The Kindle Soon

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Amazon may launch a colour version of its Kindle e-reader this year, according to a DigiTimes report.DigiTimes’ sources say the reader will have a capacitive touchscreen that will allow for multitouch gestures.
The new device will use new colour technology from E Ink, the same company that developed the black and white “electronic ink” in current Kindles.
