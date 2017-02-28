REPORT: Amazon wants someone to find it warehouse sites in Australia

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Amazon’s plans to launch operations in Australia appear to have ramped up, with the ecommerce giant reportedly seeking a commercial real estate agent to help it find space for distribution centres.

The Australian reports that Amazon has put the feelers out for an industrial real estate agent ahead of “a spending spree on storage sheds”.

Business Insider has contacted Amazon for comment.

The real estate agent search adds another piece to the puzzle of Amazon’s speculated Australian launch.

Last month, Business Insider first reported that Amazon had job advertisements for Brisbane describing work for a local launch of its grocery service, PrimeFresh.

In November, an international fund manager leaked that Amazon to “destroy the retail environment in Australia” by undercutting competitors by 30%. Distribution and performance centres in every state and even physical stores in regional centres were reportedly in Amazon’s vision.

Last week, Nielsen research showed Australian consumers are increasingly aware of Amazon’s plans and ready to pounce on what it has to offer, with 56% of those surveyed saying they would purchase products from a local arm of the Seattle-headquartered company.

While names such as CBRE, Knight Frank, Jones Lang LaSalle, Colliers International would be in contention to help Amazon’s search for sites, The Australian speculated the job may end up going to ASX-listed Goodman Group, which already deals with the e-tailing giant in the US.

