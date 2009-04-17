Amazon Has Already Sold 300,000 Kindle 2s, Says TechCrunch

How are Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle 2 sales so far?

Pretty good, if you trust TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington. “A source close to Amazon” told Arrington that about 300,000 new Kindles have already been sold since they launched earlier this year. (That includes pent-up demand from last year, when the Kindle sold out in November.)

If true, that’s more than $100 million in revenue for Amazon — not including book purchases. Nothing to sneeze at, but still a sliver of the $4.8 billion Wall Street’s expecting Amazon to report for Q1.

JP Morgan’s Imran Khan predicts Amazon will sell 500,000 this year, while Citi’s Mark Mahaney has predicted 1 million sold. If Amazon has really sold 300,000 already, 1 million is definitely within reach.

