REPORT: 'Amazing Race' Producer Found Dead In Uganda After Poisoning

Photo: Screenshot/CBS

A freelance producer for the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race” has been found dead in Uganda after reportedly being poisoned, Meaghan Murphy of Fox News reports. A source told the news site that Jeff Rice and another producer, who survived, were poisoned after refusing to give into the demands of “local thugs.”



According to Fox News:

Rice was not currently working on “The Amazing Race,” but he had worked on Season 20, which premiered on CBS on Sunday. Rice had also worked on Animal Planet’s “Whale Wars” and the South African version of “The Biggest Loser,” along with several other series and television movies.

CBS had no comment and the show’s production company, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, said it was not aware of the incident, according to the original report.

Watch the video below.



