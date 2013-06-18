Report: Allen Iverson Allegedly Kidnapped His Own Children And Is Keeping Them At A Hotel In Georgia

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson is finding himself in trouble once again.



According to TMZ, Iverson allegedly kidnapped his own children and is now keeping them at a hotel in Georgia.

Iverson’s ex-wife Tawanna agreed to let Iverson take the children on vacation from May 22nd to May 26th, but Iverson has still not returned his children to their mother.

Tawanna, who has sole custody of the children, thinks Iverson never took the children on vacation, and just took them to the hotel in Georgia.

Tawanna tried to set up a date to pick up her children on June 4th, but Iverson failed to meet her when he said he would.

Iverson has found himself in court previously for not paying child support.

