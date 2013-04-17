Report: Alex Rodriguez Purchased Evidence Linking Him To Performance Enhancing Drugs

Wikimedia CommonsAccording to Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times, Major League Baseball believes Alex Rodriguez purchased documents from the Miami clinic that is believed to have provided athletes with performance enhancing drugs (PED).



According to the report, various people associated with the anti-ageing clinic were offering documents with evidence of PED purchases for sale. And Major League Baseball investigators have been told by ex-employees of the clinic that ARod arranged for somebody to purchase the documents linking him to PED use to keep them away from the league office.

The report also states that baseball investigators have tried unsuccessfully to obtain evidence of Rodriguez’s drug use from federal authorities.

At this point, Rodriguez is a black eye on Major League Baseball. The three-time MVP is still owed $114 million over the next five years. And after being linked to the Miami clinic earlier this year, it now appears that Major League Baseball will go to great lengths to go after Rodriguez.

