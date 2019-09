Major League Baseball is “preparing to suspend” several players connected to the anti-ageing clinic in Miami that is believed to have distributed steroids, according to John Buccigross of ESPN.



Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Braun are the two players mentioned by name. Buccigross does say that other players will also be suspended.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.