REPORT: Aleksey Vayner, The Yale Student Whose Video Resume Was Widely Mocked On The Internet, Has Died

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Very sad news.Gawker’s Camille Dodero reports that Aleksey Vayner, the Yale University student who sent a video application to UBS called “Impossible Is Nothing” back in 2006 that went viral, is dead, according to a step-cousin in Florida. He was 29.



Vayner’s video resume, which was dubbed by the New York Times as the “Résumé Mocked Around The World”, featured the college student in a mock interview setting talking about success. It also showed footage of him lifting weights, playing tennis, skiing, dancing and karate chopping bricks.

Ivy Gate Blog was the first to report his passing, citing an unnamed spokeswoman from the New York City Medical Examiner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.