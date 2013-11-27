REPORT: MSNBC Has Fired Alec Baldwin

MSNBC has fired host Alec Baldwin, the New York Post’s Richard Johnson is reporting.

The move comes two weeks after Baldwin flipped out at a cameraman and videographer and allegedly called one of them a gay slur. The network had suspended his show, “Up Late With Alec Baldwin,” for two weeks after the incident.

But Baldwin’s exit also comes, in part, due to his unfriendliness toward his co-workers at MSNBC, according to the Post report.

Here’s one particularly terrible example:

Besides demanding a humidifier because he claimed the air at 30 Rock was too dry, Baldwin alienated staffers when he demanded a separate makeup room being used by a woman with cancer who is sensitive to hairspray. When Baldwin was told he couldn’t have his way, he allegedly bellowed at the top of his lungs, “I don’t give a f - - k if she has cancer or not, I want that f - - king makeup room.”

A network spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.