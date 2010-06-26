Report: Ailing Kim Jong-il Speeds Up Transfer Of Power To Son

Behind the North Korean headline factory, there’s growing evidence of a coming change of power.



South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo quotes government sources as saying Kim Jong-il has recently boosted propaganda for his youngest son, Kim Jong-un. The dictator has brought his likely heir on factory tours and several times mentioned a popular song dedicated to Kim Jong-un:

“There is intelligence information indicating Kim Jong-un accompanied Kim Jong-il on an inspection tour last week to North Pyongan Province,” a South Korean government official said Thursday. “One thing that is certain is that posters lauding Jong-un were hung in the factory Kim Jong-il toured.”

On Saturday, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency broadcast Kim’s “on-the-spot-guidance” tour of a factory in Sinuiju showing posters urging North Koreans to “match footsteps” with their leader’s “self-sacrifices for CNC.” The official said the word “footsteps” has been used since last year only in reference to the succession. “Footsteps” is also the title of a song praising Kim Jong-un. The song, which was distributed at Kim Jong-il’s orders last year, repeatedly uses the phrase “Captain Kim” for Jong-un. And a North Korean film reel depicting Kim Jong-il’s birthday celebrations on Feb. 16 shows the North Korean leader at a performance of the song.

Meanwhile Kim Jong-il remains in bad health and has recently started drinking and smoking again, says Chosun Ilbo.

Optimists might hope for a Raul Castro kind of succession, where the new guy tacitly improves relations with the rest of the world. On the other hand, Kim Jong-il might want to go out with a bang.

