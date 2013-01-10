REPORT: AIG Won't Be Suing The Government

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the AIG board of directors has agreed not to join the Starr International lawsuit.



Yesterday, The New York Times first reported that AIG, the insurance giant that was once bailed out by the government, was considering joining a shareholder lawsuit to sue the government for $25 billion.

The lawsuit was filed by former AIG CEO Hank Greenberg, who is now the CEO of Starr International.

Read more about the ongoing story here.

