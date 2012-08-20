REPORT: Aetna Is Acquiring Coventry Health Care

From the Wall Street Journal’s Sharon Terlep and Anupreeta Das:



Health-care giant Aetna Inc. has struck a deal to buy Coventry Health Care Inc. for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, a move that will make Aetna one of the largest providers of government-financed health care, people familiar with the matter said.

Aetna, based in Hartford, Conn., is paying $42.08 a share for Coventry, which is a 20.4% premium to Coventry’s shares as of Friday’s close, according to the people. The mix is 65% cash and 35% stock, the people said.

