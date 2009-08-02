Advertisers Don't Love Yahoo-Microsoft Deal, Either

Internet watchers have wasted no time trashing Yahoo’s new search ad deal with Microsoft. But what do the advertisers — who actually spend money on both search engines — think?

ClickZ prepared a survey of 267 advertisers and 63% responded “No” to the question “will you increase your search spend with Microsoft/Yahoo?” following the deal. Here is an excerpt from the article, which can be read here:

Their reasons are complicated. Despite general optimism that the agreement will establish a viable competitor to Google, search advertisers are fearful that some of their favourite Yahoo search advertising functions may disappear. And, ever attuned to ROI, they say it wouldn’t make sense to pledge to increase investment before first testing how their Microsoft adCenter-created campaigns perform on Yahoo and on Yahoo’s syndication partners.

It appears that, once again, it’s all about integration.

Photo: Yahoo

