Report: Adrian Peterson's agent and a Minnesota Vikings executive nearly got into a fight at the NFL combine

Steve Dykes/Getty The Vikings may have no option but to cut or buyout Adrian Peterson.

After missing almost the entire 2014 NFL season because of a suspension, relations between running back Adrian Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings appear to be worsening, according to a report from CBS’ Jason La Canfora.

In the report, La Canfora says Peterson’s agent, Ben Dogra, had to be separated from Vikings’ vice president of football operations, Rob Brzezinski, during a verbal altercation at the NFL combine.

During the conflict, Dogra reportedly told Brzezinski that Peterson wouldn’t play another game for the Vikings.

According to La Canfora, ESPN’s analyst Mark Dominik had to step between them.

We reached out to Dogra and Brzezinski who both declined to comment.

Peterson told ESPN last week that returning to Minnesota is “uneasy” for him:

“It’s hard to say (what my future will be). I love Minnesota… I’m still uneasy, to be honest with you. I’m still uneasy about a lot of things that took place within the organisation. Of course those guys ultimately supported me, and I’m grateful for that. But ultimately, with me being able to be on the inside and see how cards were dealt, how things were worded, this, that and the other, it’s about protecting your brand, your organisation, what you have built.”

Peterson still has three years and $US46 million remaining on his contract and is owed nearly $US13 million for next season. The Vikings could save $US13 million by cutting him, which may be the only route, given the remaining money on his contract and his (seemingly) low trade value.

The Vikings would encounter several issues in trying to trade Peterson. He’s 30 years old, hasn’t played in a year, has off-the-field issues, and his contract is the biggest in the league for a running back.

The Vikings still ranked 14th in the NFL in total rushing yards without Peterson, which doesn’t help his trade value.

