Report: Ad Exec Leaves Yahoo (YHOO)

Add another name to the long list of Yahoo exits – Todd Teresi, SVP of Yahoo’s publisher network, where he was responsible for getting banner ads on partner sites, Valleywag reports. No word yet on where he’ll land.



