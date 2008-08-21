Report: Ad Exec Leaves Yahoo (YHOO)

Add another name to the long list of Yahoo exits – Todd Teresi, SVP of Yahoo’s publisher network, where he was responsible for getting banner ads on partner sites, Valleywag reports. No word yet on where he’ll land.
