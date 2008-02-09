Ad Agencies Facing "A World Of Hurt"

We doubt anyone in ad agency-land needs Forrester to tell them this, but they’re doing it anyway: The research firm says that Madison Avenue shops aren’t structured to take on the new, increasingly post-TV world of advertising.



The old way: marketers hire agencies to create mass-media campaigns. The new way: marketers want many messages targeted at individuals and communities. And they’re getting antsy about traditional shops’ inability to deliver. Forrester analyst Peter Kim quotes one marketing exec who calls the agencies “a necessary evil” to the process, rather than a partner. Which leaves the door wide open for new startups who can deliver…

