Google Chrome OS Netbooks To Launch From Acer Next Month

Taiwanese computer manufacturer Acer will announce netbooks that run on Google‘s Chrome OS at trade show that begins on June 1, according to a report from VentureBeat.



Netbooks running Google’s mobile operating system, Android, are also expected to be released in the near future. Ultimately, however, VentureBeat speculates that Google will push Android for tablets (and, of course, phones), and make Chrome its browser of choice for netbooks and smartbooks.

Chrome OS was announced last summer, but this would be the first concrete announcement of Chrome-enabled devices.

Still unknown: When these devices will go on sale, particularly in the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.