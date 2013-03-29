Report: Aaron Rodgers Close To Deal That Will Make Him The Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are close to an extension that would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, surpassing the contract recently signed by Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens.



Rodgers’ new deal will reportedly pay him $23-25 million per year. That would exceed Flacco’s 6-year, $126 million. At $20.1 million per year, Flacco’s deal was just slightly larger than Drew Brees 5-year, $100 million deal with the Saints.

Of course, in the NFL, the most important part of the contract is the guaranteed money. Flacco’s deal contains $52 million in guaranteed money. For Brees, only $40 million was initially guaranteed, however, more has kicked in since then. It is unclear how much will be guaranteed on Rodgers’ new deal.

Rodgers does have two years remaining on his current deal. He will make $9.7 million this season and $11.0 million next season.

Schefter says the deal is close enough that it is likely to happen “sooner, rather than later.” However, he wasn’t sure if that would be in “the next week, or the next month.”

