Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Used Angel Dust And Was Paranoid That His Friends Would Kill Him

Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez is accused of having an angel dust addiction and always carrying a gun in a new Rolling Stone story by Paul Solotaroff.

In the article, sources allege that Hernandez had grown increasing paranoid — carrying a rifle in his gym bag and even telling coach Bill Belichick that he feared his group of criminally inclined friends would try and kill him.

Solotaroff reports that Hernandez began running with a crew of small-time criminals after his father died in January 2006.

Those friends — which included two men who allegedly went with Hernandez to pick up Odin Lloyd on the night of his death — followed him to Florida and remained his only social circle when he was in the NFL.

Hernandez was reportedly trying to break away from the group last spring. According to friends who spoke to Rolling Stone, his paranoia was exacerbated by the fact that he was using angel dust.

A family friend told the magazine, “Don’t matter what it’s about: Aaron’s out of his mind. He’s been twisted on dust now for more than a year, which is when all of this crazy s*** started.”

Hernandez’s past marijuana use has been well documented, but this is the first accusation of PCP.

He is currently in jail awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges.

Read the entire Rolling Stone article here >

