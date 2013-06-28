Report: Aaron Hernandez Being Investigated In Double Murder That Happened In 2012

A source has told MyFox Boston that Aaron Hernandez is a possible suspect in a double murder that happened in July 2012.



Officers responded to a call on July 16, 2012 in downtown Boston just after 2 a.m. to find three people shot, two fatally. The three had just left a nearby bar.

Witnesses told police they were shot in their car while sitting at a traffic light by two people in an SUV with Rhode Island licence plates. The source told MyFox Boston that investigators are looking in to Hernandez as a possible suspect.

Hernandez was arrested yesterday and charged with the murder of Odin Llyod.

