Report: Aaron Hernandez Being Investigated In Double Murder That Happened In 2012

Leah Goldman
aaron hernandez put in police car

A source has told MyFox Boston that Aaron Hernandez is a possible suspect in a double murder that happened in July 2012.

Officers responded to a call on July 16, 2012 in downtown Boston just after 2 a.m. to find three people shot, two fatally. The three had just left a nearby bar.

Witnesses told police they were shot in their car while sitting at a traffic light by two people in an SUV with Rhode Island licence plates. The source told MyFox Boston that investigators are looking in to Hernandez as a possible suspect.

Hernandez was arrested yesterday and charged with the murder of Odin Llyod.

