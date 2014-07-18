REPORT: A Suicide Bomber Who Killed 3 People In Iraq Was Australian

ISIS militants (Photo: AP/Supplied)

There are reports a suicide bomber who killed three people and injured over 90 in a blast in Iraq on Thursday was an Australian.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the bomb was detonated in Bhagdad near a Shiite mosque in a local market.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) reportedly tweeted a man called Abu Bakr al-Australi detonated the bomb. ‘Al-Australi’ is a name usually given to jihadists from Australia.

If confirmed, this will be the first known Australian involved in carrying out a suicide bombine in Iraq.

Over the past five weeks there has been growing unrest in parts of Iraq with Sunni militants taking over much of the northern and western regions of the country.

There have also been concerns about Australian-born jihadists heading over to join the fight in Syria and Iraq.

This week ASIO director-general David Irvine said “tens” of Australians who have fought in Syria and Iraq are already back on home soil.

Laws giving ASIO more power to foil Australian terror cells are currently before parliament.

Attorney General Senator George Brandis the fighters are a “significant” security threat.

