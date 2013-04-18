REPORT: A Second Letter Sent To The US Senate Tests Positive For Poison

A second letter sent to the U.S. Senate has tested positive for the poison ricin, according to Terry Moran of ABC News.



Last night Poltiico reported that an envelope sent to an office of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) tested positive for the deadly poison.

According to the centres for Disease Control and Prevention, ricin is a poison naturally found in castor beans. It gets inside the cells of a person’s body, preventing the cells from making any proteins. It can come in the forms of a powder, a mist, or a pellet, or it can be dissolved in water or weak acid.

Mail to the Senate has been halted as of yesterday. Last night Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) told CNN that police have already identified a suspect who sends a lot of letters to lawmakers.

In 2004 three Senate offices were shut down becasue of a ricin scare. Postal workers began sorting through mail at an off-site facility after anthrax attacks in 2001 targeted lawmakers including then-Majority Leader Tom Daschle and Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.

The letter sent to Wicker, which tested positive in three field tests, has been sent to a Maryland lab for further testing.

