Report: A San Francisco Giants Star Went To Bizarre Lengths To Cover Up Steroid Use

Melky Cabrera

Photo: MLB.com

A player for the San Francisco Giants reportedly created an elaborate web of lies to explain the positive results of a recent steroids test, according to the New York Daily News.As part of the elaborate scheme, Melky Cabrera allegedly created a fake website selling a nonexistent product to make it look like he ordered a supplement that caused his testosterone levels to spike, the Daily News reported Sunday.



The idea was to create a trail of bogus “digital breadcrumbs” to explain his positive test results, according to the Daily News.

But the scheme actually attracted the attention of Major League Baseball and federal investigators.

“There was a product they said caused this positive,” one source familiar with the case told the Daily News. “Baseball figured out the ruse pretty quickly.”

