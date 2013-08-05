Report: A-Rod Likely To Be Suspended For 15 Months But Is Expected To Play For The Yankees On Monday

Alex Rodriguez is expected to finally receive his suspension from Major League Baseball on Monday afternoon according to T.J. Quinn of ESPN. However, contrary to previous reports, A-Rod will be permitted to play during his appeal and is expected to be in the Yankees lineup on Monday night.

The suspension is expected to be for the rest of the 2013 season and all of the 2014 season, a total of 15 months. The length of the suspension would be 214 games, however A-Rod is expected to appeal.

Speaking on ESPN Sunday night, Quinn said MLB was weighing the special circumstances around A-Rod’s case and considered invoking the commissioner’s “best interests of the game” clause. That would have kept Rodriguez from playing while he appealed the suspension.

Despite never failing a drug test, Rodriguez will receive an unprecedented suspension for violating baseball’s drug program for using performance-enhancing drugs and for actively impeding MLB’s investigation into his association with the Biogenesis Clinic.

Quinn also is reporting that “about 12” other players will be suspended on Monday including four players that were not in the orginal leaked Biogenesis documents. Those players were revealed to MLB by Biogenesis founder Tony Bosch after he began cooperating with MLB.

