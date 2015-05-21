Here are the cars involved in the global airbag recall

Hiroshi Shimizu, Takata’s senior vice president for global quality assurance. Photo: Getty Images

Faulty airbags that can shoot out shrapnel are the reason 53 million cars, including more than 500,000 in Australia, are being recalled around the world.

The global recall was arranged after Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata, for the first time, admitted its airbags were defective.

The New York Times reports the airbags, which if exposed to moisture, can explode and send shrapnel flying, have already been attributed to six deaths and more than 100 injuries.

After a US hearing involving the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Takata agreed to double the number of recalls.

Ten different car manufacturer’s have begun recalling cars — BMW, Chrysler Ford, General Motors, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota. Some of the vehicles involved in the US recall date back to 2000.

At least 556,000 cars in Australia have already had their airbags replaced, but given the results of the hearing many more vehicles are expected to be recalled.

This isn’t the first time the automotive parts manufacturer has been accused of fitting faulty airbags. In 2009, the NHTSA investigated Takata, but the case was closed after just six months, citing “insufficient evidence.”

Takata had always maintained there was no fault, or that any problems had been amended during the manufacturing process.

In November last year, Takata was accused of destroying evidence of internal tests of potentially faulty airbags.

Last week Toyota recalled 181,000 cars in Australia, bringing its domestic total to 207,000; Honda Australia called in a further 109,000, to reach 188,000 recalls; and Nissan has recalled 156,000.

There have not been any reported Australian deaths or injuries as a result of Takata airbags.

Here’s a list of the cars that have already been recalled:

Chrysler 300C sedan 2006 to 2007

Honda Jazz 2004 to 2009

Honda Accord Euro 2004 to 2007

Honda CR-V 2002 to 2008

Honda Civic 2004 to 2005

Nissan N16 Pulsar

Nissan D22 Navara

Nissan Y61 Patrol

Nissan T30 X-TRAIL

Nissan A33 Maxima

Toyota Echo 2003 to 2005

Toyota RAV4 2003 to 2005

Toyota Corolla 2003 to 2007

Toyota Yaris 2005 to 2007

Toyota Avensis 2003 to 2007

And here’s the Australian website that lists the recall.

There’s more here.

