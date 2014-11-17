Report: A Netflix Negotiator Is In Australia Preparing The Way For A Local Launch

Kevin Spacey in House of Cards

A media negotiator from Netflix, the US streaming media giant rumoured to be about to launch an Australian arm, is reportedly this week meeting with local media companies about possible advertising schedules.

The Australian Financial Review says Kathy O’Dowd, Netflix senior director for programmatic buying, arrived in Australia last week.

She is believed to be meeting with a number of media companies about how it might buy broadcast TV and online advertising space to launch its service, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The Australian media streaming market is getting crowded with Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media announcing a $100 million joint venture for a service called Stan, Foxtel launching Presto, and with smaller established payers such as the ASX-listed Quickflix and the premium easyflix.tv.

Tens of thousands of Australians use services to get around geoblocking so they can be recognised as local US subscribers of Netflix and access a deep well of entertainment content.

Industry analysts IBISWorld put the annual value of just movie and video distribution in Australia at $1.8 billion. And subscription TV is worth $2.8 billion, according to PwC.

