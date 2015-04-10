REPORT: A gunman is barricaded inside the US Census Bureau in Maryland

There are reports of a person with a gun barricaded inside the US Census Bureau in Suitland, Maryland. NBC Washington says at least one guard has been injured, and was taken to a hospital.

Here’s some video from the scene, courtesy of Shomari Stone with NBC Washington:

VIDEO: Cops investigating reports of security guard shot near headquarters of U.S. Census Bureau in Suitland, Md. pic.twitter.com/M1d6u2KOk0

— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) April 9, 2015

This story is developing…

