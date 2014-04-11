Report: 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 2 Other NFL Players Being Investigated In 'Suspicious Incident'

49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 49ers receiver Quinton Patton, and Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette are being investigated by Miami Police for an alleged“suspicious incident”, according to the Sacramento Bee.

TMZ first reported the news on Thursday morning.

Kaepernick, Patton, and Lockette have not been charged with anything and the investigation is ongoing.

The Sacramento Bee released details from the incident report:

According to the report, the incident occurred April 1 when a woman went to Lockette’s apartment in Miami at 9 p.m. Kaepernick and Patton were there, and the woman made drinks and served shots to the players. She was also told “to drink the shots she had to ‘hit’ the bong which contained marijuana,” the report said. The report continues to say that the woman felt light headed and went to a bedroom where she was later joined by Kaepernick, 26, with whom she had a sexual relationship in the past. Kaepernick then left the bedroom. The two did not have sex, she said in the report. The report says that Patton, 23, and Lockette, 27, peeked inside the bedroom and that the woman yelled at them to get out. According to the report, the woman does not remember anything about the night after that. She woke up in a hospital bed the following morning not knowing how she got there. The woman, whose name is redacted, reported the incident to police on April 3.

49ers GM Trent Baalke told TMZ, “The 49ers organisation is aware of the recent media report regarding Colin Kaepernick and is in the process of gathering the pertinent facts.”

The full incident report:

Kaepernick Incident report

