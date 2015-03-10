49ers star linebacker might walk away from $7.8 million in the prime of his career

Patrick Semansky/AP Patrick Willis is a seven-time Pro Bowl player.

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Patrick Willis will reportedly retire, according to Yahoo’s Rand Getlin.

Early Monday morning, ProFootball Talk’s Mike Florio hinted that the 49ers had some surprising news coming later in the day, though he didn’t reveal any details.

Willis, 30, has had a decorated career with the 49ers since being drafted 11th in the first round in 2007. He was named a First-Team All-Pro as a rookie and is a seven-time Pro Bowl player.

In 2014, Willis played only six games before missing the rest of the season with a toe injury.

According to spotrac.com, Willis would have earned more than $US7 million in salary this season with about $US800,000 in bonuses. His salary is not guaranteed for 2016, but if he were to keep playing, he would earn almost $US8 million in salary with almost $US2 million in bonuses.

Perhaps Willis’ recent injuries have something to due with his unexpected retirement.

